Former All-Star Rickie Weeks to join Milwaukee minor league front office

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Brewers announced Friday that longtime second baseman Rickie Weeks will join the franchise's player development department.
Weeks, the second overall draft pick in 2003, spent 11 seasons with the Brewers as part of a core that revitalized the franchise after more than two decades without a playoff appearance. He earned an All-Star selection in 2011, helping to lead the Brewers to their first division championship since 1982.
Weeks will be joined by eight-year MLB veteran Pedro Alvarez, both of them are set to serve as assistants in the player development department. Alvarez was an All-Star in 2013 while putting up 36 home runs. He is Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy's son-in-law after marrying his daughter Keli in 2011.