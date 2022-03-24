Former Badgers assistant to take over as head men's basketball coach at South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WKOW) — After leading the University of Tennessee - Chattanooga to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016, former Badgers assistant head coach Lamont Paris is heading to South Carolina.
The Gamecocks announced Paris as the new men's basketball head coach Thursday, less than a week after Paris' Chattanooga Mocs just barely lost to Illinois in the tournament's first round. Athletic director Ray Tanner called Paris "the right choice" for the position.
“When we began this search, I said we wanted to hire someone with a winning coaching history, who has the energy, passion and commitment to excellence in all areas of the student-athlete experience. Coach Paris checks all of those boxes," Tanner said in a news release.
Paris has been coaching in the NCAA since 1997, including seven years as one of Bo Ryan's top assistants at Wisconsin, but didn't get a head coaching job until 2017 at Chattanooga. In just five seasons, Paris took the Mocs from a 3-15 record in Southern Conference play to a 14-4 record and a berth in the tournament.
He worked with Wisconsin from 2010 to 2017, earning the title of associate head coach by his final season. He was instrumental in recruiting key players for the Badgers' two consecutive Final Four appearances in 2014 and 2015, including home-grown Wisconsin high school star Sam Dekker, as well as Wooden Award winner Frank Kaminsky and four-year star Nigel Hayes.
During Paris' 22 years working as a coach at the NCAA level, 17 of his teams have won at least 20 games, including two of his last three seasons at Chattanooga. He will now look to revitalize a Gamecocks program that has made just one NCAA Tournament appearance since 2005.