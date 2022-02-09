Former Sun Prairie electrician sentenced to 18 months in prison for tax evasion

MADISON (WKOW) — A former Sun Prairie electrician will serve 18 months in federal prison after failing to pay more than $600,000 in taxes over a five-year period.
According to a news release from assistant US Attorney Daniel Graber, 44-year-old Joseph Kott failed to pay out $428,966 in withheld income and employment taxes between 2014 and 2018. Kott also failed to pay $193,739 in FICA and Medicare taxes over the same time period.
Judge James D. Peterson cited a need for public deterrence in the sentencing. Graber said Peterson specifically pointed to Kott's offense as particularly serious.
"The judge noted that members of the business community need to know that if they get caught cheating, they will face significant penalties including substantial prison time, and the payment of tax penalties and restitution to the IRS," Graber said in the release.
Kott will also serve two years of supervised release after his prison term, and Judge Peterson ordered him to pay $622,702.08 in restitution to the IRS.