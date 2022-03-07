Fort Atkinson man arrested after driving over 100 mph on US 12 in Walworth County

ELKHORN (WKOW) — Walworth County authorities arrested a Fort Atkinson man Friday after he was driving more than 100 miles per hour in the wrong direction on a highway.
According to a news release from the Walworth County Sheriff's Office, its communication center first received a report of a car driving the wrong way on US Highway 12 at 11:50 p.m. Friday. Lake Geneva police spotted the car driving east in the westbound lanes of 12 soon after.
Lake Geneva police followed the car, eventually finding it crashed near the intersection of Clover Road and Hwy 12 in the town of Bloomfield. No other cars were involved in the crash.
The driver, 41-year-old Christopher Jeffrey Pinnow, of Fort Atkinson, was not injured in the crash. He was arrested on pending charges of first-degree reckless endangerment and possession of THC, narcotics and drug paraphernalia. He is currently in custody at the Walworth County Jail but has not been formally charged.