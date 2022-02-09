Four Badger players invited to NFL Scouting Combine

MADISON (WKOW) — Four Badgers will show off their skills at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, with all four likely to be drafted this April.
Tight end Jake Ferguson (144th-ranked prospect at Pro Football Focus), inside linebackers Leo Chenal (#35) and Jack Sanborn (#120) and tackle Logan Bruss (#172) all project to be drafted within the first five rounds. Former Badger quarterback Jack Coan, who wrapped up his college career at Notre Dame, will also make an appearance at the combine.
Jake Ferguson (no. 9 tight end)
The grandson of former UW athletic director Barry Alvarez, Ferguson was a vital part of the Badger offense during his college career. He is a consistent blocker and pass-catcher. Standing 6'5" and weighing in at 244 pounds, Ferguson fits the ideal physical mold for a tight end.
Ferguson's PFF ranking sets him in the middle of the fourth round.
Leo Chenal (no. 3 linebacker)
The 2021 Butkus-Fitzgerald Big Ten Linebacker of the Year, Chenal is ranked only behind two superstars in Utah's Devin Lloyd and Georgia's Nakobe Dean. Chenal is a threat to disrupt any play he's involved, recording 17 total tackles for loss in just 10 games in 2021.
Chenal is a borderline first-round prospect, and he may go the first night if a contending team drafting late in the round decides to add some depth. Incidentally, the Packers will be drafting late in the first round, and Chenal is a home-grown prospect from Grantsburg.
Jack Sanborn (no. 14 linebacker)
Sanborn and Chenal together formed an impenetrable wall in the middle of the Wisconsin defense in 2021. With the two of them backing up a rock-solid defensive line, the Badgers boasted the top run defense in the nation.
While Sanborn doesn't quite have the same explosiveness as Chenal, he's still a fundamentally sound linebacker who has potential to grow into an exceptional NFL player.
Logan Bruss (no. 21 offensive tackle)
While Bruss doesn't rank that highly among his peers, his experience and versatility could bump up his draft stock. He's spent time at both tackle and guard at UW, offering a varied skill set that not many offensive lineman can bring to the table.
Bruss was a vital piece of the 2021 Badgers' offensive line, the most consistent member of a unit that often failed to live up to the program's lofty expectations. He is projected to be drafted in the fifth round.