Fourth quarter collapse: Packers drop stunner to Falcons, 25-24

ATLANTA, Ga. (WKOW) -- With a two-possession lead heading into the final quarter, the Atlanta Falcons (2-0) stunned the Green Bay Packers (1-1), 25-24, handing them the first loss of the season.
The Packers came up short with two early opportunities to post points.
On the opening drive, Jordan Love's intended pass to Dontayvion Wicks drew a pass interference flag. However, a series of incompletions and a delay of game on a 51-yard field goal attempt forced Green Bay to punt.
Rasul Douglas' interception gave the Packers the ball back, but the offense went three-and-out.
Late first quarter, Atlanta broke the scoring seal with a 24-yard field goal from Younghoe Koo.
Jordan Love answered by leading an 11-play, 84-yard drive ending in a Jayden Reed touchdown to take the 7-3 lead. Anders Carlson would pad the lead with a 33-yard try to make it 10-3 late in the second quarter.
Atlanta kept it close with a Ridder touchdown pass to Drake London. However, Koo's missed PAT kept things at 10-9.
Love put the Packers in a comfortable position thanks to a 14-point third quarter. QB1 connecting with Wicks for his first NFL score and later with Reed for his second touchdown.
The 24-12 lead evaporated after the Falcons turned three possessions into 13 points, taking a late 25-24 lead.
Taking over with 57 seconds to go, the comeback fell short with the offense failing to convert and turning it over on downs.
Jordan Love completed 14 of his 25 passing attempts finishing with 151 yards and three touchdowns.
Atlanta rookie running back Bijan Robinson recorded 172 all-purpose yards. Younghoe Koo converted all four field goal attempts.
The Packers will host their home opener against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 24 at Lambeau Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. CT.