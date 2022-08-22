From Badger to Wolfpack: Former UW setter Mallory Stone coaches first season Madison College

MADISON (WKOW) -- After sporting the cardinal and white years ago, former Wisconsin setter Mallory Stone now leads the Madison College Wolfpack program.
Stone came on in earlier this summer which surprised the program's then-committed players including Gabby Hack.
"We walked into this tournament and these girls were like, ' Is that Mallory Dixon," Hack said with a laugh. "And we're like, 'Yeah, that's our coach."
Previously, Stone, whose maiden name is Dixon, coached an area club team. She didn't necessarily have full-time coaching on her radar following her five-year collegiate career. She still wanted to give it a shot.
"The junior college world is a lot different. I just think it has a super cool opportunity grow and be developed into something really special," Stone said.
Her entire roster consists of nine true freshman. She's acknowledged to her team it will "be a process" rotating with few players. Everyone is trusting the process especially Hack and her teammate Daryn Schaefer.
"[We're] a few weeks in we've all become so much closer and we're just able to communicate and we know each other so much better," Mazomanie native Schaefer said.
Hack, a Lake Mills native, also holds her coach's advice to heart when it comes to strive for consistency versus perfection.
"We don't have to be the best players on the court. We just have to do enough to be good and just maintain like a steady level of play."
Madison College will host their home opener against Morton College on Wednesday, August 24 at 5 p.m. at the H. Douglas Redsten Gymnasium.