Giannis' 44-point effort not enough as Celtics force Game 7

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- In a game of runs, the Boston Celtics pieced together a crucial one down the final stretch of a crucial 108-95 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Boston star Jayson Tatum edged out Giannis Antetokounmpo with 46 points in the contest while the Greek Freak collected 44 points for Milwaukee.
The series now shifts back to Boston for a winner-take-all Game 7 on Sunday afternoon. Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals will tip-off at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
The winner of Sunday's game moves on to the Eastern Conference Finals and will face the top-seeded Miami Heat.