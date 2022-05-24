Giannis Antetokounmpo named to 2021-22 All-NBA First Team

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- For the fourth season in a row, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo earned All-NBA first team honors.
In his ninth season, he averaged a career-high 29.9 points along with 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.36 blocks per game. Antetokounmpo became the first player in NBA history to average at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in four separate seasons.
This marks his fourth First Team recognition, which ties him with Karrem Abdul-Jabbar for the franchise record. He also adds his sixth overall All-NBA award passing Abdul-Jabbar and Sidney Moncrief for the most in Bucks history.
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum also received All-NBA First Team recognition.