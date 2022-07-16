Gordon, Waynes bring flag football tournament to Camp Randall

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Badger legend Melvin Gordon closed out his doubleheader philanthropy weekend at a location he's been dreaming about booking for a long time: Camp Randall Stadium.
Additionally, he teamed up with lifelong friend and recently-retired NFL cornerback, Trae Waynes. The duo co-hosted a flag football tournament for players ages 18+ and offered a cash prize of $10,000 for the winning team.
Gordon always wanted to host a football event at his old stomping ground to recreate some of the magic for amateur athletes.
"Not everyone gets to come out and play at Camp Randall," Gordon said. "You've got to take it for what it is and got to soak it in."
Waynes, who played at Michigan State, still feels a teammate-like bond with his fellow Kenosha native.
"We have a really good relationship that goes all the way back to high school. [Melvin has] always been about giving back," Waynes said. "When he asked me to jump on it with him, I almost couldn't say no. I'm glad to come back out here and give back in any way we can."