Grant funding allows UW Health to grow new program

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new $5.5 million grant will help UW Health build out its integrative health program to more of the community.
According to a news release from a UW Health spokesperson, the integrative health program re-frames medical care away from focusing on preventing disease, called pathogenesis, to focusing on promoting health and wellness, known as salutogenesis.
According to UW Integrative Health medical director Dr. Greta Kuphal, the program can include practices like massage, nutrition, mindfulness, working on inter-personal relationships, meditation, acupuncture and others.
“It’s about supporting the health and wellness of the whole person, not just treating a disease,” Kuphal said in the release. “Integrative health honors what matters most to you and your reasons for wanting to be healthy.”
The $5.5 million grant comes from the Bernard Osher Foundation, a charitable group based out of San Francisco that awards grants for scholarships, educational organizations, learning institutions for adults and integrative medicine programs. With this grant, UW Health joins a group of institutions collectively known as the Osher Collaborative for Integrative Health.
UW-Madison and the University of Cincinnati join six other American institutions and another in Sweden. Kuphal said UW joining the Osher Collaborative will help spread integrative health and salutogenic care.
“We’re excited to share our successes and knowledge with our academic partners and learn from both them and our community,” she said. “This bidirectional learning will strengthen our ability to support the health of all," Kuphal said.