BRODHEAD, Wis. (WKOW) — The Green County Sheriff's Office has identified the Monroe man who died in a crash Saturday night.

Sheriff Jeff Skatrud identified the man as Colin Rabe Jr., 52.

Authorities say Rabe died after his vehicle didn't stop at a stop sign on State Highway 81. The vehicle then entered a ditch, collided with a mound of gravel, overturned and hit a cement pillar before coming to a stop.

Skatrud said the crash remains under investigation.