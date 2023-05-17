'Hard work pays off': Waunakee native to be drafted to Jr. Premier Lacrosse League

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- Most 12-year-olds can't say they're draft-eligible, but Waunakee native Grayson Kang isn't like most 12-year-olds.
Standing at 5-foot-9, Kang was selected as one of 168 players from a nationwide pool who will participate in the first ever Premier Lacrosse League's junior draft.
"I think it just shows hard work pays off, and if you really want to do something and you really love doing it, pour your heart out into it, work really hard, and you'll get good places," said Kang. "I'm just very grateful. I'm looking forward to being happy and playing my heart out at the field."
The drafted players will head to one of eight PLL junior teams to compete in the inaugural 2023 PLL Junior Championships. The inaugural PLL Junior Championships will take place August 4th-6th in Baltimore, MD.