...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS
EVENING TO 10 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Marquette, Columbia, Dane and Green Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Heat upset Bucks in playoff opener; Giannis exits with back injury

Bucks Heat 2020 Playoffs

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Entering at near-double digit favorites, the eight-seeded Miami Heat stunned the top-seed Milwaukee Bucks in their series opener, 130-117.

Both teams dealt with early injuries as Giannis Antetokounmpo (lower back contusion) and Tyler Herro (broken hand) exited the game.

However, Miami was able to pull away in the shorthanded effort drilling nearly 60-percent from both three-point and overall field goal range. Jimmy Butler led all scorers with 35 points while collecting 11 assists, five rebounds, and three steals.

In the first quarter, Antetokounmpo collided with Kevin Love driving to the rim and favored his lower back after falling to the ground. He briefly returned to the game but exited moments after his second quarter return.

Game 2 between the Bucks and Heat will be Wednesday, April 19. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT.

