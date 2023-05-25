 Skip to main content
Here's what fans can expect at a Mallards game this season

  • Updated
MADISON (WKOW) — Baseball at the Duck Pond is back starting Monday. 

The Madison Mallards kick off their season at home on Memorial Day against the Wausau Woodchucks. And, it should be a beautiful day at the ballpark, with temperatures currently forecast to be in the 80s. 

Sam Rubin, from the Mallards, joined 27 News Thursday to talk about what fans can expect when they go to a game this year. She highlights enhancements to fan areas and concessions, along with promotions and prizes. 

Watch the full interview in the video below. 

Samantha Rubin was in the studio Thursday to chat about what's new at the Duck Pond this year.

To buy tickets, see the full promotional schedule or learn more about the team, visit the Mallards' website. 

