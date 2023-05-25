Here's what fans can expect at a Mallards game this season

MADISON (WKOW) — Baseball at the Duck Pond is back starting Monday.
The Madison Mallards kick off their season at home on Memorial Day against the Wausau Woodchucks. And, it should be a beautiful day at the ballpark, with temperatures currently forecast to be in the 80s.
Sam Rubin, from the Mallards, joined 27 News Thursday to talk about what fans can expect when they go to a game this year. She highlights enhancements to fan areas and concessions, along with promotions and prizes.
To buy tickets, see the full promotional schedule or learn more about the team, visit the Mallards' website.