Hiura, Tellez homers push Brewers past Pirates for sweep

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — Brandon Woodruff tossed six shutout innings and Rowdy Tellez kept up his hot start to the season as the Brewers completed a sweep over division rival Pittsburgh, 4-2.
Tellez hammered a 2-2 fastball to right field to open up scoring in the second, and Keston Hiura added in a three-run blast to right to make it 4-0. The Pirates made it 4-2 with a two-run RBI single from Ke'Bryan Hayes in the eighth, but Devin Williams stranded two runners and Josh Hader cruised in the ninth.
This was Hiura's first home run in 2022 as he looks to bounce back from a brutal season in 2021 (.168/.256/.301). Tellez notched his third long ball in 2022, the most on the team.
Woodruff kept up a strong turnaround after a rough first start at Wrigley Field (3.2 IP, 7 ER), fanning nine batters and allowing just one hit over six innings. Milwaukee has now won both of his last two starts.
The Brewers have Thursday off before they head out east to face off against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Freddy Peralta (0-1, 11.57 ERA) will look to move past two bumpy starts to open the year.