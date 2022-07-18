Honorary ESPY awarded to female football trailblazer

MADISON (WKOW) -- Maddie Alt received the 2022 Honorary ESPY Award recognizing her for outstanding achievement and influence on local women's sports.
"I was told that I couldn't play football growing up. I don't think anyone should be telling girls that they can't do something," Alt said.
Alt played 12 season in professional women's football leagues and was a five-time all-star. She will also be the wide receivers coach for Sun Prairie West's football team.
The 2022 Honorary ESPY recognized women across the country who impacted their communities. The award's theme was also influenced by the anniversary of Title IX.
WKOW and ESPN Madison partnered together to hand out the award. The 2022 ESPY Awards will be on Wednesday, July 20 at 7 p.m. CT on WKOW.