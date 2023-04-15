Honoring Howard Moore: Badger basketball legends reunite for fundraising initiative

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin men's basketball family gathered to kickstart a fundraising effort for one of the program's biggest contributor, Howard Moore.
In 2019, the former Badgers assistant coach was involved in a car crash that tragically killed his wife and daughter while he and his son survived. While his son suffered minor injuries, Howard had multiple burns and suffered a heart attack when recovering in Madison.
The heart attack left Moore "seriously disabled", per a statement from UW Athletics.
Program legends, including Michael Finley and Bo Ryan, returned to Madison to start a campaign and help offset medical expenses along with an education fund for Moore's son, Jerell.
For those interested in donating towards the Do Moore for 34 efforts, click here.