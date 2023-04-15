 Skip to main content
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Green,
northwestern Walworth, northern Rock, southeastern Dane and
southwestern Jefferson Counties through 1130 PM CDT...

At 1056 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Albany to near Edgerton to 7 miles east of
Milton. Movement was north at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Madison, Janesville, Fitchburg, Whitewater, Stoughton, Fort Atkinson,
Oregon, Jefferson, McFarland, Monona, Lake Mills, Milton, Edgerton,
Evansville, Cottage Grove, Deerfield, Shorewood Hills, Cambridge,
Brooklyn, and Lake Ripley.

This includes the following highways...
U.S. Highway 18 between mile markers 82 and 84.
U.S. Highway 12 between mile markers 256 and 273.
Interstate 39/90 between mile markers 138 and 170.
Interstate 94 between mile markers 241 and 252.
Wisconsin Highway 26 between mile markers 6 and 32.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Honoring Howard Moore: Badger basketball legends reunite for fundraising initiative

  • Updated
  • 0
Honoring Howard Moore

The Wisconsin men's basketball family gathered to kickstart a fundraising effort for one of the program's biggest contributor, Howard Moore.

MADISON (WKOW) --

In 2019, the former Badgers assistant coach was involved in a car crash that tragically killed his wife and daughter while he and his son survived. While his son suffered minor injuries, Howard had multiple burns and suffered a heart attack when recovering in Madison.

The heart attack left Moore "seriously disabled", per a statement from UW Athletics.

Program legends, including Michael Finley and Bo Ryan, returned to Madison to start a campaign and help offset medical expenses along with an education fund for Moore's son, Jerell.

For those interested in donating towards the Do Moore for 34 efforts, click here.

Tags

