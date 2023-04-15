Honoring Howard Moore: Badger basketball legends reunite for fundraising initiative

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Green, northwestern Walworth, northern Rock, southeastern Dane and southwestern Jefferson Counties through 1130 PM CDT... At 1056 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Albany to near Edgerton to 7 miles east of Milton. Movement was north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Madison, Janesville, Fitchburg, Whitewater, Stoughton, Fort Atkinson, Oregon, Jefferson, McFarland, Monona, Lake Mills, Milton, Edgerton, Evansville, Cottage Grove, Deerfield, Shorewood Hills, Cambridge, Brooklyn, and Lake Ripley. This includes the following highways... U.S. Highway 18 between mile markers 82 and 84. U.S. Highway 12 between mile markers 256 and 273. Interstate 39/90 between mile markers 138 and 170. Interstate 94 between mile markers 241 and 252. Wisconsin Highway 26 between mile markers 6 and 32. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH