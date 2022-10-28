House fire displaces family in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) — A family of four in Sun Prairie is without a home after a fire destroyed much of their house.
Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue Chief Christopher Garrison said it happened in the 200 block of Queens Street around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
During the investigation, Garrison said "all indications point the origin of the fire" to the fan motor in the bathroom.
Damage is estimated to be $30,000 for the structure and $10,000 for the content within.
Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue released these tips to help keep your home as safe as possible:
- All bathroom exhaust fans should be inspected and cleaned regularly
- Fans that are not easily accessible for regular cleaning, appear to have heat damage or do not turn freely should be replaced with thermally protected units
- If a program replacement schedule is utilized for large numbers of fans, maintenance and housekeeping should be increased in the interim.
- Avoid prolonged use and ensure the fan is turned off prior to leaving home.
- If your fan is making loud or unusual noises, have the fan replaced.