House fire displaces family in Sun Prairie

  • Updated
Fire Generic

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) — A family of four in Sun Prairie is without a home after a fire destroyed much of their house.

Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue Chief Christopher Garrison said it happened in the 200 block of Queens Street around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

During the investigation, Garrison said "all indications point the origin of the fire" to the fan motor in the bathroom.

Damage is estimated to be $30,000 for the structure and $10,000 for the content within. 

Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue released these tips to help keep your home as safe as possible: 

  • All bathroom exhaust fans should be inspected and cleaned regularly
  • Fans that are not easily accessible for regular cleaning, appear to have heat damage or do not turn freely should be replaced with thermally protected units
  • If a program replacement schedule is utilized for large numbers of fans, maintenance and housekeeping should be increased in the interim.
  • Avoid prolonged use and ensure the fan is turned off prior to leaving home.
  • If your fan is making loud or unusual noises, have the fan replaced.