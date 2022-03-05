Hudson maintains control of puck, beats Edgewood 6-2

MADISON (WKOW) — In Division 1 of in the WIAA State Hockey Tournament, Edgewood Sacred Heart Crusaders are taking on the Hudson Raiders.
Edgewood leads in shots on goals in the first period of this high energy matchup, shooting six times within just as many minutes. Whereas Hudson took one shot in just as much time.
But, Hudson's second shot on goal was all they needed to score. With 20 seconds left in the period, Zach Kochendorfer scored. They go into the second period 1-0.
Hudson's Brody Dietz took a penalty within the first minute of second period gameplay for hooking, at the same time Edgewood's Aidan Lenz was penalized for roughing.
Early in this period, Hudson became the more offensive team, with three shots on goal — all of which were recovered by Edgewood's goalie, Rowan White.
With seven minutes left in the period, Edgewood's Parker Murn tied the game. But the tied game only lasted seconds, Hudson's Carson Strapon returned with a goal on the next possession.
And it would happen again, on Edgewood's next possession Cody Menzel tied the game again. That's three goals in less than a minute's time.
Hudson would take the lead again with three and a half minutes left in the game, with Mathew Mauer scoring. And, with just under two minutes left, Hudson's Carter Mears grew the lead to 4-2.
The energy continued into the third period, and three minute's in Hudson's fourth shot on goal went through. The point was scored by Max Giblin.
A couple of minutes later, Hudson grew their lead again — this time Reese Richardson scored. Now, it's 6-2.
Hudson maintained control of the puck for most of the period, and maintained their lead. They win the Division 1 championship game 6-2.