Human Rights Campaign awards UW Health top score in 2022 Health Equality Index

MADISON (WKOW) -- LGBTQ+ advocacy group Human Rights Campaign (HRC) awarded UW Health a top score of 100 in its 15th annual Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) Monday.
According to a news release from UW Health spokesperson Emily Kumlien, HRC scores healthcare facilities on four different criteria:
- Foundational Policies and Training in LGBTQ+ Patient-Centered Care
- LGBTQ+ Patient Services and Support
- Employee Benefits and Policies
- Patient and Community Engagement
“As an LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader, we work to have robust, comprehensive inclusive policies as our standard practices,” UW Health chief diversity officer Shiva Bidar-Sielaff said in the release. “I hope this designation is an affirming message to our patients, our staff and our community that we see them, and we are here for them.”
UW Health is one of just 496 healthcare facilities across the US to be named a 2022 LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader facility, and the only one in south-central Wisconsin. Each of the 496 earned the same 100 grade as UW Health.
Kumlien said the figures in the 2022 HEI show "remarkable progress" in equitable healthcare. The 2022 HEI report reflects that 93% of facilities are completing more than 200,000 hours of staff training for LGBTQ+ patients; 99% of facilities now include clauses for sexual orientation and gender identity in non-discrimination policies; 81% of facilities are offering transgender-inclusive benefits to employees.
"LGBTQ+ people are often subject to discrimination in all spaces, including healthcare facilities, which leads to members of the community avoiding care and anticipating our voices will not be respected in an incredibly vulnerable environment,” Tari Hanneman, director of Health & Aging at The Human Rights Campaign said. “The Healthcare Equality Index strives to ensure LGBTQ+ people are protected and affirmed by their healthcare providers and feel safe seeking services.”