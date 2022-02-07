Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin offers Love Connection or Rejection fundraiser this Valentine's Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- Do you have someone to tell how much you love them this Valentine's Day, or someone you'd like to send a different kind of message to? The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin has you covered.
Now through February 14, the Humane Society is holding a Love Connection or Rejection fundraiser. The benefit offers Wisconsinites a chance to display a message of affection inside a pet-to-be's enclosure or on the Humane Society's Facebook page.
Alternatively, if you have someone in your life who deserves another kind of message, you can donate to have their name attached to a chew toy or placed at the bottom of a litterbox.
You can donate for Valentines and Anti-Valentines here, and you can also sign up for a monthly donation to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.