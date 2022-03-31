 Skip to main content
Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin to open annual Cutest Pet Photo Contest

  • Updated
Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin's annual Cutest Pet Contest kicks off April 1. Winners will appear in the 2023 Cutest Pet Calendar.

According to a news release from the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, participants can enter online here for $10, then encourage friends and family to vote for their entry. Votes cost $1 and you can vote an unlimited number of times. For an additional $10 donation, you can reserve a specific day on the calendar to feature your pet's photo.

All proceeds will benefit the shelter. For more information, you can contact Ann Peterson at apeterson@petsgohome.org.