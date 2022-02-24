 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations for the lakeshore
counties of 3 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts possible.
For counties further inland, total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Janesville 2021 crime rates fell by highest rate in 40 years

  • Updated

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Janesville Police Department reported a 14% decrease in crime in 2021, the sharpest decline the city has seen in 40 years.

According to a news release from chief David Moore, Janesville's falling crime rate outpaced a nationwide decline from 2020-21. He credited a variety of factors for bringing the numbers down.

"It takes an entire community to drive down crime with the help of our schools, the Human Services Department, the YWCA / YMCA, the Boys and Girls Club, connected and involved neighborhoods, and of most importance – good parenting; just to list a few," Moore said in the release.

In 2021, Janesville saw a 16% decrease in property crime and a 2% decrease in violent crime. Over the course of the year, Janesville saw one criminal homicide, nine fatal traffic crashes and 10 opiate overdose deaths.

Tags

Recommended for you