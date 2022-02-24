Janesville 2021 crime rates fell by highest rate in 40 years

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Janesville Police Department reported a 14% decrease in crime in 2021, the sharpest decline the city has seen in 40 years.
According to a news release from chief David Moore, Janesville's falling crime rate outpaced a nationwide decline from 2020-21. He credited a variety of factors for bringing the numbers down.
"It takes an entire community to drive down crime with the help of our schools, the Human Services Department, the YWCA / YMCA, the Boys and Girls Club, connected and involved neighborhoods, and of most importance – good parenting; just to list a few," Moore said in the release.
In 2021, Janesville saw a 16% decrease in property crime and a 2% decrease in violent crime. Over the course of the year, Janesville saw one criminal homicide, nine fatal traffic crashes and 10 opiate overdose deaths.