Janesville school principal named Wisconsin Elementary Principal of the Year

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — The Association of Wisconsin School Administrators (AWSA) surprised Madison Elementary School principal Stephanie Filter with its 2022 Wisconsin Elementary Principal of the Year award Thursday.
According to a news release from AWSA executive director Jim Lynch, Filter has worked as principal at Madison Elementary for eight years after spending time as a social worker and student services specialist for the School District of Janesville.
Filter attended Madison Elementary growing up, and in her time as principal she has worked to develop a "a culture of positive problem solving and an ongoing focus on the school's mission."
"Beyond the academic success of her students, Stephanie Filter has a track record of success in meeting the needs of all of her students, including her most vulnerable students," Lynch said in the release.
The AWSA polls Wisconsin teachers, parents, school staff and administrators to nominate principals for the award every year. Representatives from the AWSA, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, the Wisconsin Association of School Boards and the Wisconsin PTA select the final winners.
"Stephanie has worked hard with her team to deliver on our Janesville Promise of having every student known by name, strength, and need," said Steve Pophal, Superintendent of the School District of Janesville. "She will be the first to say it is a team effort, but her leadership has certainly helped the entire staff at Madison Elementary School remain focused on doing what is best for students."
Filter graduated from UW-Oshkosh with a bachelor's degree in social work, the got her masters in social work from UW-Madison and a certificate of Advanced Study in School Administration from National Lewis University.
"I'm honored because I represent you. I represent you students who are doing all the hard work every day," Filter said while accepting the award.