Jefferson County Medical Examiner identifies woman killed in Watertown apartment fire

Fire

WATERTOWN (WKOW)  The Jefferson County Medical Examiner's Office has identified a woman killed in an April 8 apartment fire.

According to a news release from medical examiner's office, Tramesha Smith, 31, of Watertown died at the Watertown Regional Medical Center following a fire at an apartment complex at 1153 Boughton Street. Smith's official cause of death is still pending further investigation.

Firefighters responded to the scene at 3:49 a.m. Friday after a tenant saw smoke coming out of one of the apartments. First responders knocked down the fire in Smith's apartment. Other residents inside her unit and the building evacuated safely.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The fire was contained to a single unit, causing $30,000 in damage.

