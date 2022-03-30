 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches
northwest of a line from Dodgeville to Madison to western
Sheboygan county, and 1 to 3 inches elsewhere.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to noon CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions with accumulating
snow and slush. The hazardous conditions could impact the
morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Moderate to heavy, wet snow for a 2 to 3
hour period of time is expected to fall during the morning
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Johnny Davis named a finalist for Wooden Award

  • Updated
Johnny Davis

MADISON (WKOW) -- After a breakout sophomore season, Wisconsin shooting guard Johnny Davis is on the precipice of the highest individual award in college basketball.

Davis is a finalist for the Wooden Award, alongside Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe, Kansas' Ochai Agbaji, Iowa's Keegan Murray and Gonzaga's Drew Timme. Just missing the cut, but making the Wendy's All-American team were Illinois' Kofi Cockburn, Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren, Purdue's Jaden Ivey, Arizona's Benedict Mathurin and Auburn's Jabari Smith.

Davis was not considered a contender for the top award in men's college basketball coming into the year, but he burst onto the scene with 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, leading the way for a resurgent Badgers team that went from preseason predictions of 10th in the Big Ten to a regular-season conference championship. 

Davis recorded at least 25 points nine times and notched six double-doubles, leading Wisconsin in both points and rebounds per game. His chief competition for the award is likely Tshiebwe, who leads the country with 15.1 rebounds per game along with a solid 17.4 ppg.

Tags

Recommended for you