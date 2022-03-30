Johnny Davis named a finalist for Wooden Award

MADISON (WKOW) -- After a breakout sophomore season, Wisconsin shooting guard Johnny Davis is on the precipice of the highest individual award in college basketball.
Davis is a finalist for the Wooden Award, alongside Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe, Kansas' Ochai Agbaji, Iowa's Keegan Murray and Gonzaga's Drew Timme. Just missing the cut, but making the Wendy's All-American team were Illinois' Kofi Cockburn, Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren, Purdue's Jaden Ivey, Arizona's Benedict Mathurin and Auburn's Jabari Smith.
Davis was not considered a contender for the top award in men's college basketball coming into the year, but he burst onto the scene with 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, leading the way for a resurgent Badgers team that went from preseason predictions of 10th in the Big Ten to a regular-season conference championship.
Davis recorded at least 25 points nine times and notched six double-doubles, leading Wisconsin in both points and rebounds per game. His chief competition for the award is likely Tshiebwe, who leads the country with 15.1 rebounds per game along with a solid 17.4 ppg.