Johnny Davis named Big Ten Conference Player of the Year, Greg Gard Coach of the Year

MADISON (WKOW) -- After a surprising run to the Big Ten regular season title, Wisconsin's star player and head coach have received their first postseason accolades.
Sophomore guard Johnny Davis was named the Associated Press Big Ten Player of the Year Tuesday after his breakout second season propelled the Badgers to a surprising 24-6 season. Davis averaged 20 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, the first Badger to average 20 over a season in more than 25 years.
Davis' leap forward likely wouldn't have happened without the efforts of Big Ten Coach of the Year Greg Gard, who took a team projected to finish as low as 10th in the conference to a share of the regular-season title, as well as reaching as high as eighth in the AP poll.
Gard lost four starters from his 2020-21 squad, only returning Brad Davison from a six-man senior class. Under his watch, a young team with few national expectations evolved into a juggernaut that tangled with the deepest conference in college basketball and came out ahead.
Additionally, Davison and junior forward Tyler Wahl were named second-team and honorable mention All-Big Ten respectively. Wisconsin has the second seed in this week's Big Ten tournament, and will face the winner of Michigan State and Maryland Friday.