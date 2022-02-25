Johnson & Johnson, drug companies agree to $26 billion opioid agreement

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul confirmed that Johnson & Johnson, along with the United State's three largest pharmaceutical distributors, got final approval for a $26 billion opioid agreement Friday.
According to a news release from Kaul's office, Wisconsin will receive $400 million as a result of the settlement. The funds will be dedicated to combatting the opioid crisis. Kaul said the funds will provide help for Wisconsinites struggling with opioid use.
“The hundreds of millions of dollars coming to Wisconsin as a result of this agreement will significantly strengthen Wisconsin’s ability to fight the opioid crisis,” Kaul said. “With these funds, communities across the state will be able to do more to prevent addiction and to support people with substance use disorder.”
Distributors Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen were co-defendants alongside J&J in the three-year negotiations. The 4,000 claims from state and local governments make up the second-largest multistate agreement in American history, behind only the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement.
The defendants will begin releasing funds April 2, with money set to hit government accounts in the second quarter of 2022. By Wisconsin law, 30% of the coming $400 million will go directly to the Department of Health Services to combat the opioid epidemic, with the other 70% split between the 87 political subdivisions that submitted claims in Wisconsin.
As a part of the agreement, Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen will be required to:
- Establish a centralized independent clearinghouse to provide all three distributors and state regulators with aggregated data and analytics about where drugs are going and how often, eliminating blind spots in the current systems used by distributors.
- Use data-driven systems to detect suspicious opioid orders from customer pharmacies.
- Terminate customer pharmacies’ ability to receive shipments, and report those companies to state regulators, when they show certain signs of diversion.
- Prohibit shipping of and report suspicious opioid orders.
- Prohibit sales staff from influencing decisions related to identifying suspicious opioid orders.
- Require senior corporate officials to engage in regular oversight of anti-diversion efforts.
Additionally, Johnson & Johnson will:
- Stop selling opioids.
- Not fund or provide grants to third parties for promoting opioids.
- Not lobby on activities related to opioids.
- Share clinical trial data under the Yale University Open Data Access Project.