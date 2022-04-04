Kaul, DATCP to pursue legal action against telemarketing firm

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice filed a civil enforcement action against a New Jersey firm for violating Wisconsin telemarketing laws.
According to a news release from Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul's office, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection referred the action after N.C.W.C. Inc. marketed extended vehicle warranties to car owners across the country. Between 2017 and 2018, DATCP alleged the company made thousands of calls to Wisconsinites without registering as a telephone solicitor, including many calls to numbers on the Do-Not-Call list. Both of these actions violate Wisconsin law.
“Wisconsinites are being inundated with unsolicited telemarketing calls from companies selling extended auto warranties—even though many of those Wisconsinites put their numbers on the Do-Not-Call registry so they’d be spared these interruptions to their daily lives,” Kaul said in the release.
N.C.W.C. is in an agreement with 42 other companies to sell warranty plans from Palmer Administrative Services Inc., and the release explained that many of these other companies make calls to Wisconsinites without registering as telephone solicitors. Two of these companies have made hundreds of thousands of calls to numbers on the Do-Not-Call list.
“Wisconsin consumers are tired of being illegally solicited by these telemarketers regarding their ‘extended auto-warranties,’ and today’s joint effort shows the State of Wisconsin is committed to addressing these illegal telephone solicitations,” DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski said in the release.