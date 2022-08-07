 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

.Southern Wisconsin continues to sit within a moisture-rich
environment. Impressive moisture in our atmosphere will be conducive
for efficient rainfall rates. Light stratiform rain is persisting
across portions of south central Wisconsin. After a lull in the
widespread showers, another round of slow-moving showers and storms
is likely for late this evening through Monday morning.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central Wisconsin, south central
Wisconsin and southeast Wisconsin, including the following
counties, in east central Wisconsin, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. In
south central Wisconsin, Columbia, Dane, Green, Green Lake, Iowa,
Lafayette, Marquette, Rock and Sauk. In southeast Wisconsin,
Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth,
Washington and Waukesha.

* WHEN...Through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Conditions continue to be favorable for localized flash
flooding. Portions of south central Wisconsin received 2 to 3
inches of rain overnight. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to
3 inches are possible. Uncertainty remains for where the
highest rainfall amounts will occur.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Kelly wins playoff in Canada for 3rd Champions title of year

  • Updated
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) - Jerry Kelly missed a chance to win in regulation at the Shaw Charity Classic. And then he made short work in overtime by making a 4-foot birdie putt to win.

Kelly now has three wins this year on the PGA Tour Champions. That's tied with Steven Alker for the most this year on the 50-and-older circuit. Alker didn't play in Canada. He still leads the Charles Schwab Cup standings.

Kelly shot a 67, while Huston had a 65. The final round was so tight that five players finished one shot behind. The group included U.S. Senior Open champion Padraig Harrington.

