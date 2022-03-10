Kraft Macaroni and Cheese ice cream returns along with new flavors from Van Leeuwen

WKOW — In partnership with Walmart, New York-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream will roll out six new flavors Monday, including pizza and the return of Kraft Macaroni and Cheese.
Van Leeuwen first rolled out its mac and cheese ice cream in 2021 in celebration of National Mac and Cheese Day. Now, they're bringing a stab at pizza ice cream to the party.
According to a news release from Walmart spokesperson Alexandra Ortiz, the pizza flavor will be made up of cream cheese and mozzarella ice cream, a tomato jam swirl and basil crust cookies. Ortiz described the flavor as "crazy, but crazy delicious."
The five other flavors include Planet Earth (blue spirulina almond ice cream and pieces of matcha green tea cake), Hot Honey (vanilla ice cream with honeycomb and swirls of honey), Royal Wedding Cake (cream cheese ice cream with chunks of lemon sponge cake and elderflower frosting), Bourbon Cherries Jubilee and Wild Blueberry Shortcake.
Which ice cream flavor would you try?
This is the first time Van Leeuwen has partnered exclusively with Walmart, with these new flavors available for a limited time only starting March 14.
"Van Leeuwen’s seven exclusive pint flavors will be available online, and in 3,500 Walmart locations across all 50 states, but hurry because they will only be available for a 10-week rotation starting Monday, March 14!" Ortiz said.