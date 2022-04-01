Kwik Trip 'introduces' Leinenkugel's Beer in a Bag special for April 1

MADISON (WKOW) — In honor of April 1, the internet's favorite holiday, popular gas station Kwik Trip rolled out a "new product" online Friday.
In a post on the company's Facebook page, Kwik Trip announced the new Leinenkugel's Beer In A Bag, a half-gallon chip bag evidently full of Leinenkugel's beer. The photo does not specify whether the new product is an ale or a lager, although they do call it "the collab you didn't know you needed."
The bag labels the beer as 4.2% alcohol by volume and advises the buyer to keep it refrigerated, although it's unclear how a prospective buyer would do so after the bag has been opened.
