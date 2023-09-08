 Skip to main content
LaFleur: WR Christian Watson 'out' for Week 1; Romeo Doubs is 'questionable'

  • Updated
Christian Watson

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced second-year receiver Christian Watson will be 'out' for the season opener vs. the Chicago Bears. LaFleur announced the news during Friday's press conference ahead of Sunday's game.

Watson (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant for Wednesday and Thursday's practices.

Romeo Doubs (hamstring) will be 'questionable' for Sunday's matchup. He did not participate in practice on Wednesday but did do limited drills on Thursday.

The Packers and Bears will kick off at 3:25 p.m. at Soldier Field in Chicago. Currently, BetMGM Sportsbook lists the Green Bay Packers as a +2.5 underdog heading into the Week 1 game.