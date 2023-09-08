LaFleur: WR Christian Watson 'out' for Week 1; Romeo Doubs is 'questionable'

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced second-year receiver Christian Watson will be 'out' for the season opener vs. the Chicago Bears. LaFleur announced the news during Friday's press conference ahead of Sunday's game.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Christian Watson is OUT, and Romeo Doubs is questionable.— Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 8, 2023
On Watson, LaFleur said he doesn't think it's going to be a 3-4 week thing but rather just week-to-week.
Watson (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant for Wednesday and Thursday's practices.
Romeo Doubs (hamstring) will be 'questionable' for Sunday's matchup. He did not participate in practice on Wednesday but did do limited drills on Thursday.
The Packers and Bears will kick off at 3:25 p.m. at Soldier Field in Chicago. Currently, BetMGM Sportsbook lists the Green Bay Packers as a +2.5 underdog heading into the Week 1 game.