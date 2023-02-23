Lake Mills basketball manager shines bright on Senior Night

LAKE MILLS (WKOW) -- The Lake Mills L-Cats have a wide range when it comes to their roster makeup. However, the team's biggest contributor could be senior Levi Kopp, their team manager who has autism.
For his dedicated work and countless hours helping the team, head coach Steve Hicklin put Kopp in the final seconds of the Senior Night game vs. Elkhorn. He followed up scoring five points, including a three-pointer that went off the backboard to beat the buzzer.
"I was planning to just hold on to the ball. I wasn't planning on shooting the three. When I did it and it bounced on the glass, I was just like ' that really just went in,'" Kopp said with a laugh.
That long-range jumper put the team and the student section in a frenzy. The students stormed the court as Kopp celebrated with both arms in the air running for joy on the hardwood.
Senior Liam Carrigan has known Kopp since the sixth grade and was one of the many who was lost in the moment after the senior night game.
"Oh I was so happy. The whole entire bench we were going crazy. I forgot I had an injured toe I was jumping up and down," Carrigan said.
Back in eighth grade, Kopp received the nickname 'El Tigre' because he sported football gloves with stripe patterns on the gridiron. That nickname stuck with him and also embodies who he is to this day.
"[Coach] Hicklin said in the huddle to try and get a layup and 'Tigre' was like. 'I'm going to pop a three'," Carrigan said.
Hicklin admired the confidence Kopp had in the moment and said he wasn't shocked when his senior manager followed through.
It may have been slightly bittersweet but Kopp will always cherish the moment he got to wear the L-Cats jersey.
"I'd say it's more grateful because you're not going to see me again in a Lake Mills jersey. It was definitely one the greatest moments I've experienced in my entire life."
The Lake Mills L-Cats earned the No. 3 seed in the WIAA Division 3 Boys' Basketball Tournament.