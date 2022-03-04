Limited-edition bobbleheads feature curlers from Team U.S.A.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled limited-edition bobbleheads featuring Team U.S.A. curlers John Shuster and Matt Hamilton.
Hamilton is a McFarland native and member of the Madison curling club; he is being honored with his second bobblehead.
This marks the first bobblehead of John Shuster. Shuster is from Superior, Wisconsin and is a member of the Duluth Curling Club.
Shuster and Hamilton led Team USA to the country’s first gold medal in curling at the 2018 Winter Olympics, and the pair just returned from Beijing after a solid fourth place finish in the 2022 Winter Games.
Shuster has now competed in five straight Winter Olympics and was chosen as one of two United States flag bearers for the opening ceremonies of the 2022 Olympics.
Matt Hamilton helped Team USA bring home a gold medal from the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, after helping Team Schuster win five straight must-win matches.
"We are excited to release two new bobbleheads featuring two curling legends—Matt Hamilton and John Shuster,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We received many requests for a bobblehead featuring Matt’s new hair and tattoos and a bobblehead of John Shuster, and we’re thrilled to be teaming up with both of them to make these new bobbleheads available for fans.”
The bobbleheads are only available at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum online store for $30 each.