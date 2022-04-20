Local businesses launches beer supporting Clean Lakes Alliance, Henry Vilas Zoo

MADISON (WKOW) — Two local businesses have teamed up to launch a new beer to benefit the Clean Lakes Alliance and Henry Vilas Zoo in honor of Earth Day.
According to a news release from Hop Haus Brewing Company owner Phil Hoescht, his business and the Honeybee Cannabis Company cooked up the "Bee Better Have My Honey" blond ale. It's now available on tap at 27 locations, and it's available in 16-oz four-packs at 28 different locations as well.
“We like to experiment with different ingredients in small batches of beer to hopefully find something exciting for our community,” Hoechst said in the release. “As a local brewery, being able to use a local product to help local organizations made us excited about this project.”
A portion of the proceeds from sales will be donated to the Henry Vilas Zoo and the Clean Lakes Alliance. Honeybee Cannabis Company president Wade Woods said both organizations are personally important to him, hence the donations.
“Greater Madison’s lakes and our fantastic Henry Vilas Zoo are important to me,” Woods said in the release. “The more attention we can call to the lakes and the zoo, the more people will consider them year-round.”
With the beer now available at more locations, Hoechst said the goal is to double the contributions each organization received in 2021. Clean Lakes Alliance founder James Tye said community fundraisers like this can bring support to the cause.
“Our vision says that we see a future in which the lakes are the center of the community,” Tye said in the release. “When we have a community-wide product like this beer, we know it will help attract community-wide support for our local lakes.”
For a complete list of locations Bee Better Have My Honey is sold at, you can check out the Hop Haus Facebook page.