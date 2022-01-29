Longtime coach Jerry Petitgoue records 1000th career win

CUBA CITY (WKOW) -- Cuba City's Jerry Petitgoue retired from teaching 20 years ago but continued to work on his version of a passion project: coaching.
On Saturday, the longtime head coach added career win No. 1000 to his extensive list of accomplishments over his 51-year stretch with the Cubans.
Addtionally, Petitgoue knows his role goes beyond wins and losses.
"We want to win but in the end too, you want to make better men out of these kids. I think that's the key," said Petitgoue. "You don't get here by yourself. I don't think the kids have changed. They all have their goals and ambitions."
During the end-of-game ceremony, former players were invited down to the court exhibiting a sample of the generations he's inspired.
His son, Ryan, is one of those inspired ex-players. He's coached with his father for seven seasons and has enjoyed every minute of it.
"He's always wanting to learn something more," said Ryan. "He's a student of the game. He never takes anything for granted. We have a passion for it. It's something he taught me at a young age and it's a family thing."
The Cubans improved to 16-1 overall following their 91-69 win over Milwaukee Carmen Northwest.