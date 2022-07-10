Mad-City Ski Team preps for statewide, national competitions

MADISON (WKOW) -- Show season is in full swing for the Mad-City Ski Team. While they dazzle spectators every week at Blair Park off Lake Monona, they're perfecting their craft ahead of both the state and national competitions in water ski.
Longtime co-show director Matt Heilman says prepping for the competition stage is a balancing act of hard work and enjoying the sport.
"For us, it's like, sure, they give scores and they give a prize for first place. And we just want to be the best version of ourselves. We prepare and we're working our butt off, to put on the best show possible and be the best Mad-City ski team that we can be," Heilman said.
Heilman's co-show director, Abby Kothe says the camaraderie between everyone from the wide age ranges adds to the experience.
"You have that peer to peer where you can grow with other people, but then you have the people, the older skiers or the more experienced skiers that are just very welcoming and willing to help out in whatever aspect that might be," Kothe said.
The Mad-City Ski Team has won 11 national championships. For more info on the team and their show schedule, click here.