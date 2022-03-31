Madison aims to weatherize affordable housing

MADISON (WKOW) -- From longer and hotter heat waves to stronger storm systems — climate change impacts everyone. Madison leaders and clean energy experts want to help lower-income communities fight it.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway was joined by Wisconsin Housing Preservation and Common Wealth Development Thursday. They're encouraging Wisconsin representatives to push for investments for clean energy for lower-income communities.
"Additionally, low income renters will be the last to benefit from new, energy efficient technology because they do not own their homes, can not make decisions about upgrades... and since the tenant is paying utility bills, the landlord is not incentivized to pay for these improvements," Rob Dicks of Wisconsin Housing Preservation said.
He said low-income housing is usually not up to date with energy efficiency, increasing utility costs.