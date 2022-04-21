 Skip to main content
Madison Area Crime Stoppers, Monona Police Department holding home safety course

  • Updated
Home Safety Night

MONONA (WKOW) -- The Madison Area Crime Stoppers and Monona Police Department are hosting a session on safety in the home and neighborhood Thursday night.

According to a news release from Madison Area Crime Stoppers spokesperson Tyler Grigg, homeowners will learn about common property crimes, tips for keeping thieves off your property and an introduction to smart home security technology.

Grigg says the event will also instruct how people can work with their neighbors and with police to keep neighborhoods friendly and safe.

Home Safety Night takes place from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. in the Monona Public Library. 

