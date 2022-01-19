Madison Ballet receives grant to provide opportunities for choreographers of color

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Community Foundation has presented a grant to the Madison Ballet morning as part of a push to offer more opportunities for choreographers of color.
According to a news release from the Madison Ballet, the $15,000 grant will offer as the first step in the ballet's attempt to build diversity in what has long been a systemically white institution. It aims to create opportunities in every aspect of its organization.
“By creating advanced opportunities for choreographers of color throughout the organization, we seek to build programming of artistic voices that increasingly reflect the diversity of the city we serve,” Madison Ballet CEO Jonathan Solari said in the release.
With this grant, Madison Ballet will build on previous successes from 2021's Lift Every Voice film series, which provides local choreographers of color the opportunity to work with artists in other media. Working with local choreographers will allow them to create new works to permanently enter into Madison Ballet's repertoire, bringing in diversity in both the works themselves as well as artistic leadership.