 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
15 below to 25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Madison Ballet receives grant to provide opportunities for choreographers of color

  • Updated
Madison Ballet Courtesy Darren Lee (1).png
Courtesy of Madison Ballet

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Community Foundation has presented a grant to the Madison Ballet morning as part of a push to offer more opportunities for choreographers of color.

According to a news release from the Madison Ballet, the $15,000 grant will offer as the first step in the ballet's attempt to build diversity in what has long been a systemically white institution. It aims to create opportunities in every aspect of its organization.

“By creating advanced opportunities for choreographers of color throughout the organization, we seek to build programming of artistic voices that increasingly reflect the diversity of the city we serve,” Madison Ballet CEO Jonathan Solari said in the release.

With this grant, Madison Ballet will build on previous successes from 2021's Lift Every Voice film series, which provides local choreographers of color the opportunity to work with artists in other media. Working with local choreographers will allow them to create new works to permanently enter into Madison Ballet's repertoire, bringing in diversity in both the works themselves as well as artistic leadership.

Tags

Recommended for you