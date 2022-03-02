Madison College instructor weighs in on State of the Union address

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison College political science instructor Dr. Maurice Sheppard joined the Wake Up Wisconsin team Wednesday morning to debrief President Biden's State of the Union address.
From Ukraine to Inflation, Dr. Sheppard touched on a variety of topics.
UKRAINE:
Dr. Sheppard said the overall speech was received positively in terms of his address of the Russian Ukrainian crisis. However, polling also showed that many Americans would have liked the main focus to be on economic development and second, foreign policy.
"For the Biden administration, what they hope to come out of this State of the Union, is that it will provide sort of a tailwind that will lead the party into the midterm elections and hopefully, again, prove their aspects were retaining the house and also the Senate," Dr. Sheppard said.
INFLATION:
Pocketbook issues are also at the top of mind of many voters right now. Dr. Sheppard said the president talked about a number of different policies surrounding his "Build Back Better," his infrastructure plan. But what was not really acknowledged was inflation, how to deal with it, and how it may simply be out of his hands.
"The Federal Reserve plays a large role in that," Dr. Sheppard said. "And quite frankly, other forces beyond the government's control. The president can do something along the lines of improving the supply chain issues to make sure that goods and services that move into the country and around are moving as efficiently and as effectively as possible."
COVID-19:
Dr. Sheppard said the president was very fairly clear in terms of the fact that we have moved from a pandemic to an endemic.
"He warned the country that there may be flare ups in the future, but he also tried to reassure the American people that we now have the tools and the technology to deal with it," Sheppard said.