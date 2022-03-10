Madison College welcomes students for bricklaying competition

MADISON (WKOW) — Student apprentices in southern Wisconsin are competing in a different kind of March tournament this year.
Madison College hosted a bricklaying competition for eight students from Madison, Janesville, Baraboo and Watertown Thursday. While it's fun for the students, it's also an important skill; the Department of Workforce Development estimates the need for bricklayers will increase by six percent over the next five years.
"Bricklaying and our other crafts are, you know, good careers and, you know good paying jobs, wages and benefits," Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers District Council of Wisconsin Director Jim Vick said.
Today's winners will head to the state competition in New Berlin, with the winners there heading to the national competition in Boston.