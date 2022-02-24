Madison, Dane County to receive $20 million in funds for community development

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday Madison and Dane County are getting more than $20 million in new funds aimed at community development projects.
According to a news release from Evers' office, the money comes from the Neighborhood Investment Fund program, with $6 million going to Madison and $15 million to Dane County as a whole. The funds are for expanding affordable housing projects, build economic, social and cultural opportunities and support business development.
"I am glad to award these funds to help local leaders and community-based organizations working together to continue to serve and bolster their neighborhoods, ensuring they don’t just recover but thrive," Evers said in the release.
$2 million of the funds going to Madison will go to the Bayview redevelopment project, which will bring affordable housing to 200 more low-income residents. The remaining $4 million will be used to build a new public market which will help connect vendors with consumers.
The $14.8 million funds for Dane County will be used to develop the Urban League of Greater Madison's Black Business Hub, as well as a new building for Centro Hispano.
“The projects awarded today will make a lasting impact for Madison businesses and entrepreneurs, workforce and economic development, and the community for years to come," Department of Administration Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld said in the release.