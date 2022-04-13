 Skip to main content
Madison Girl Scouts take part in low-carbon concrete demonstration

  • Updated
Low carbon concrete.PNG

MADISON (WKOW) -- Girl Scouts in Madison raised awareness about sustainable construction practices and learned more about the industry Wednesday.

Several months ago, the group had a presentation about the benefits of low carbon concrete at a Madison Public Works meeting. Wednesday, the troops were part of a concrete pour demonstration with the engineering division.

"Yeah, it was really cool to see like after we've been talking about it for so long," Girl Scout Juniper Liberatore told 27 News. "Actually see you like it in action. That was really cool."

The troop said practices like low carbon concrete help keep the planet clean. That's because the emissions intensity of cement — concrete's key ingredient — is responsible for around seven percent of the world's carbon dioxide emissions.

