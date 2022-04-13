Madison Girl Scouts take part in low-carbon concrete demonstration

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&