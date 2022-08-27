Madison hosts third AUDL Championship Weekend in league's 10-year history

MADISON (WKOW) -- Any time American Ultimate Disc League athletes roll into Madison, they know they're in for a good time with an electric crowd. AUDL Commission and CEO Steve Hall says Madison delivered once again.
"This is the third time we've been in Madison and Breese Stevens field. That's why we call it the 'Ultimate Field of Dreams,'" Hall said.
The front office executive who's in his third year calls Madison a "special blend" of fans who love the game and come "just for the party."
The New York Empire won the 2022 AUDL Championship to cap off their undefeated season. The 2022 AUDL Championship Weekend was held at Breese Stevens Field from August 27-28.