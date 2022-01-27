Madison identifies man killed after being hit by delivery truck

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified a man killed when he was hit by a delivery truck in downtown Madison Wednesday.
According to a news release from DCME spokesperson Suzanne Eskola, Jay Ringelstetter, 62, of Madison died at a local hospital Wednesday. Preliminary results from a forensic examination confirm he died due to injuries he sustained during the incident.
Authorities initially responded to the scene of the accident at 11:55 a.m. January 26. Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said Ringelstetter was known for picking up litter in the area.
Ringelstetter death is still under investigation Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.