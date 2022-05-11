Madison Mallards looking for families to host interns

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Mallards bring in people from all over the country to help run the team for the summer, and now you have the chance to host one of their interns.
The Mallards say interns play a big role in making the team so successful. Not to mention, it's a great way for those aspiring-students to break into the sports industry. But as the cost of living increases in the capital city, it can be more challenging to find the best of the best.
"We were able to have those interns, who are most of the time in college, really not have to worry about paying rent in Madison, which as we all know, can be a little bit pricey, especially for a college student coming from out of state and not knowing where to go," said Mallards Assistant General Manager, Samantha Rubin.
There are also a few perks that come along with hosting an intern.
Offer A:
– Full Season Tickets (36 Games) for each member of household
– Ticket Bank – 10 Tickets to an All-You-Can-Eat area based on availability
– 25% Off Mallards Merchandise
– Punch Card for 10 Hot Dogs and 10 Sodas
– Guaranteed Giveaways
– Host Family Appreciation Game
– Passes for Family to attend any away NWL game *based on availability of that stadium*
Offer B:
– Half Season Tickets (18 Games) for each member of household
– $250 Mallards Gift Card for use on merchandise, additional tickets, or concessions per family
– Ticket Bank – 10 Tickets to an All-You-Can-Eat area based on availability
– 25% Off Mallards Merchandise
– Punch Card for 10 Hot Dogs and 10 Sodas
– Guaranteed Giveaways
– Host Family Appreciation Game
– Passes for Family to attend any away NWL game *based on availability of that stadium*
If you're interested in becoming a host family for the Mallards, click here for to learn more and fill out the application.