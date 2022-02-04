Madison man pleads not guilty in December Home Depot parking lot shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man pleaded not guilty to two counts of first degree attempted homicide Friday relating to a December shooting in a Home Depot parking lot.
According to court records, Alvon Ladd, 25, entered a not guilty plea from the Dane County Jail during a virtual hearing Friday. Ladd is accused of shooting a man outside of a Home Depot on December 22, 2021.
The criminal complaint claimed that Ladd knew the man from drug dealing activity, although Ladd denied selling drugs. The man's girlfriend also suffered a shrapnel injury during the shooting.
In addition to the two attempted homicide charges, Ladd also faces a charge for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. The court upheld a previously established $75,000 bond.
As of Friday afternoon, there is no date listed for Ladd's next court appearance.