 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Madison man pleads not guilty in December Home Depot parking lot shooting

  • Updated
Gavel
MGN

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man pleaded not guilty to two counts of first degree attempted homicide Friday relating to a December shooting in a Home Depot parking lot.

According to court records, Alvon Ladd, 25, entered a not guilty plea from the Dane County Jail during a virtual hearing Friday. Ladd is accused of shooting a man outside of a Home Depot on December 22, 2021.

The criminal complaint claimed that Ladd knew the man from drug dealing activity, although Ladd denied selling drugs. The man's girlfriend also suffered a shrapnel injury during the shooting. 

In addition to the two attempted homicide charges, Ladd also faces a charge for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. The court upheld a previously established $75,000 bond.

As of Friday afternoon, there is no date listed for Ladd's next court appearance.

Tags

Recommended for you